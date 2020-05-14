Dorothy Straughan, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. She was 91. Born on November 3, 1928 in Lovelady, Texas, the youngest daughter of Owen and Ora Straughan. Dorothy graduated from Lovelady High School where she served as Captain of the volleyball team. A resident of Pasadena since 1953, Dorothy and her husband John Straughan were founding members of Southside Church of Christ. She worked for many years as Secretary to the Principal at South Houston Intermediate (Pasadena ISD) and volunteered as a swim instructor for the American Red Cross. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Straughan. Survivors include her daughters Shirley Goodwin and Judy Pipes and husband Jeff; five grandchildren Kathryn Sanford and husband Walt, Casady Pipes and wife Kristy, Brandi Spieth and husband Brian, Angelique Goodwin and Zachary Goodwin. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren Andrew, Jackson, Olivia, Kaiden, Madison, Samuel and Norah. Dorothy was a talented cook and seamstress and loved spending time with her friends and family. The family would like to extend its gratitude and appreciation to Wilma Jordan for the love and care she extended to Dorothy over the last years as her caregiver. Graveside services were held at Antioch Cemetery in Lovelady, Texas with Mrs. Straughan's son-in-law, Jeff Pipes officiating. Interment following. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Mrs. Straughan, please consider making a donation to Rettsyndrome.org.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from May 14 to May 27, 2020.