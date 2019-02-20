Douglas "Hoss" Hager, age 86, of Pasadena, Texas, formerly of Glendale, Texas was born in Glendale, Texas and passed away on February 18, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, Texas with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton, Texas. Mr. Hager loved to spend time with his family and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going on fishing and hunting trips with his son and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and was also a bit of a "history buff". Douglas loved history and enjoyed learning. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo (James) Hager; parents, Henry and Ivy Hager; three brothers, Dalton Hager, Walton "Buddy" Hager and Henry Hager, Jr.; sister, Margarite Williams. He is survived by his son, James Douglas Hager and wife, Landae Hager of Kathleen, GA; sister, Shirley Turner of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Joshua Hager and wife, Amanda, Jana Hager Owen and husband, Jim and Jared Hager and wife, Mandy; great grandchildren: Jocelyn, Kaytlin, Madelyn, Evelyn, Ford, Duke, Oliver, Astraea and one on the way, Raelyn and a host of other beloved relatives and friends including a special family friend, Kendall Kellam. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to: First Baptist Church of Groveton ,PO Box 306 Groveton, TX 75845 Please share your thoughts and memories on the Groveton Funeral Home Guestbook Page. Services arranged by Groveton Funeral Home, Directors.