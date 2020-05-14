Doyle "Mac" McElroy
Clarence Doyle "Mac" McElroy age 80, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday May 10, 2020. Born & raised in Lubbock, TX. He was in the autobody repair business. His talent brought him to Pasadena, TX in 1966 & in a bold move he relocated his wife & 4 kids in November of that year. He built a reputation as an honest, no nonsense leader in the area & industry. He retired to Kerrville, TX in July 2017 & enjoyed his new community & life of leisure until his passing. He is preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann "Judy" McElroy & son Jack Doyle McElroy. He is survived by his wife, of almost 8 years, Judy L. McElroy, daughters Rene' & husband Chris Jensen, Sharon Jones, Lorrie & husband Ron Lawson, stepchildren Aaron & Stacey Jusko, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild on the way, nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. Mac was loved & respected by many & will be sorely missed. Memorial service at Sunrise Baptist, 1200 Broadway, Kerrville, TX 78028 Saturday May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. A memorial service will be held in Pasadena, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Coming King Foundation - The Empty Cross. Donate online at www.thecomingkingfoundation.org or by mail The Coming King Foundation, PO Box 290555, Kerrville, TX 78029. Either way, be sure to note Doyle "Mac" McElroy on the donation.

Published in The Pasadena Citizen from May 14 to May 27, 2020.
