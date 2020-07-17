1/1
Edward Louis Giusti Jr.
Edward Louis Giusti, Jr., age 76 of Liberty died of complications due to Lewy Bodies Dementia on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Louis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maureen Atkins Giusti of Liberty, Texas; daughter, Laura Giusti Hill and husband Wayne of Dayton, Texas; grandsons, Thomas Hill, Caleb Hill and Jacob Hill; son, Paul E. Giusti and wife Michelle of Pasadena; grandchildren, David Giusti, Patrick Giusti, Darren Giusti and Bethany Giusti; nieces, Lisa Allison and Elizabeth Allison of League City; sisters, Kelly Savage and Melody Howard.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. Giusti, Sr. and Leona M. Donovan Giusti of Galveston; sister, Nancy M. Giusti Allison of League City.

Louis was born on April 8, 1944 in Galveston, Texas. He graduated in 1962 from Ball High School and a 1967 graduate from Sam Houston University with a master's in education. Louis spent over 40 years in public school education with the majority of those in Deer Park ISD.

Louis was a Christian who loved the Lord. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and watching sports, especially his San Antonio Spurs. He was a Texas Hill Country Master Naturalist where he volunteered numerous hours for land and wildlife preservation.

Louis' family and friends will remember him as a people person, natural born organizer and leader with a huge smile.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials in Louis' memory be made to Lewy Bodies Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate or Lewy Bodies Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.



Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Jul. 17 to Jul. 30, 2020.
