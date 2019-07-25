Monroe Edward (AKA Edward M.) Kuykendall

A visitation will be held for Edward M. Kuykendall at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home, 2800 N. Travis Ave. Cameron, Texas on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at Rice Cemetery, CR 241, Cameron, at 10:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Edward M. Kuykendall was born July 30, 1928 in Wheelock, TX to John Calvin and Annie Belle (Hardin) Kuykendall. On Feb. 20, 1976 he and Donna Mae Thompson were married in Pasadena, TX. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 37 years of service. They lived in Cameron since 1983. Once arriving in Cameron, he grew and harvested pecans along with raising cattle.

At the age of 90, Edward passed away at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Monty and Liz Kuykendall, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by daughter, Helen Ann Lovell; granddaughter Donna Jo May and her twin sons.

Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Donna Kuykendall of Cameron; son, Monroe Edward, Jr. (AKA Monty) and wife Liz of Cameron; daughter, Jeannie McLerran and husband Mike of Cameron; brother, Wayne Kuykendall of Tomball; sister, Kathleen Honea of Houston; sister-in-law, Vera McNickle of Enid, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Our family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Herman Poteet, Standards Hospice and Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home for their compassionate care.

Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.