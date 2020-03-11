Emma Louise Burdwell McBee, 88, of Deer Park, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 as her precious Savior Jesus welcomed her into the Kingdom of Heaven. She was born July 25, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, to James and Gladys Burdwell. Louise loved the Lord and reflected His light in everything she did in her life. She possessed the heart of a true servant of God, always humbly serving people in need.

Louise was preceded in death by her son, David McBee, her parents, James and Gladys Burdwell, and her brother Jerry Burdwell. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Roland McBee; her daughter, Susan Mele and husband Sam; her son, William McBee; grandchildren Charisa McBee-Crossland and husband Chris, Amanda Porter and husband Aaron and Trever McBee; and great-grandchildren, Makyla and Kash Crossland. She leaves behind many family members, nieces, nephews and close friends. Louise loved and cherished her family deeply and she will be dearly missed by so many. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church Deer Park, with the Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Louise to Deer Park First Baptist Church, 438 East 8th Street, Deer Park, Texas 77536.