Errol Wayne (EW) Slaton was born in Roans Prairie, TX on September 7, 1940 and was the third of four sons born to Virginia and TJ Slaton. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Jack and his parents, TJ and Virginia Slaton. He is survived by his love, Linda Sims whom he shared the last 16 years of his life, his son Darrell and wife Phyllis, son Steven and wife Cyndi, daughter Donna and husband Chad, daughter Tammie and husband Tony, son Randy and wife Christi, daughter Wendi and husband Brian, granddaughter Shelby and husband Cody, grandchildren Taylor, Abbie, Jackson, Jenna, Max, Parker, Ava, Beckett, Arden and Wren and great grandchildren Bentley and Bronson. Errol graduated with a Business Degree from Sam Houston State University in 1962. He took his degree and his entrepreneurial spirit and headed to Houston, Texas where he founded LEFCO which provided oil field supplies and services during the oil boom of the 70's. The success of this company afforded him the opportunity to engage in multiple successful endeavors both professionally and personally. In 1982, EW was approached by the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Committee about starting a Cookoff. Their mission would be community volunteerism and working together to enable underprivileged and deserving youth the opportunity of higher education through scholarships. He was quoted as saying "if you were not prepared to give your heart, this is no place for you." He started the Cookoff with the help of 10 committeemen and 19 cooking teams. In 1983 he was appointed Director and Chairman of the Championship BBQ Cookoff. He held this position for the next 15 years during which time he grew the yearly event to over 200 participating teams. In 1997 he was appointed Honorary Life Director which he considered one of his most treasured accomplishments. He was awarded Top Ticket Sales Committee Man of the Year, Director of the Year and Executive Officer of the Year. His titles during his tenure included Pasadena Committeeman, Director, Barbecue Chairman 1982 to 1997, Honorary Life Member, Honorary Life Director, Vice President and First Vice-President. Errol was affectionately known as the Godfather of the BBQ Cookoff. He was respected and admired by all who knew him and he treated everyone fairly. His legacy will go on in his children and grandchildren. He taught them all to work hard and enjoy life to the fullest. He had a remarkable life and was the greatest teacher. His sense of fun and adventure will be missed by all who loved him. As an avid outdoorsman, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of retiring to the Hill Country where he shared his life with Linda enjoying fishing, hunting and hosting his many friends and family. With Covid concerns, the family is working on a date and time for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in tribute to Errol's granddaughter Jenna DeWeese. https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?idb=886191115&df_id=2373&mfc_pref=T&2373.do nation=form1
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from May 20 to Jun. 2, 2020.