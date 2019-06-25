Floy Jean Lucas was born in Ward, Arkansas on November 5, 1929 to Madie Francis Stephens and Elias Edmond Stephens. She married Leon (Pete) Lucas in 1967 and they remained committed to one another for the next 52 years. A teacher and counselor for 47 years, Mrs. Lucas retired from the Pasadena Independent School District in 1995. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pasadena and a member of Eastern Star for more than 50 years. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Sandy Childress of Apple Valley, CA; Jerry and Diane Childress of Irving, TX and Randy and Cindy Lucas of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Larry and Wendi Childress; Christopher and Shawn Childress, Denise Synatschk, Matt and Emily Lucas; Kathryn Lucas and Andrew McKellips, multiple great grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Betty Jean Myrick from Tampa, FL. Mrs. Lucas was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Lucas; daughter; LuRena Lucas; and her granddaughter; Christina Childress. A celebration of life will be conducted by Dr. Charles Redmond on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX. Donations may be made to The at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
Published on yourpasadenanews.com from June 25 to July 8, 2019