Fortunato R. Bernal Jr II, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, also known as Nato, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theresa Martinez Bernal of Pasadena, Texas. He leaves behind Daughters; Bertha Bernal Garcia, Tanya Bernal and Sons; Fortunato Bernal Jr. III, Tommy Bernal, Fred Bernal, Joe Bernal, Gilbert Bernal and preceded in death by his son Sammy Bernal. He also leaves behind 32 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Fortunato was born on April, 27, 1940 in Pasadena, Texas and married his Soulmate Theresa Bernal on April 7, 1957. He worked for the City of Pasadena for 31 years, where he retired and lived his life on the go never stopping even after retirement. Having grown up learning mechanics, he continued doing what he loved most working on cars, lawn mowers, always willing to help anyone in need. He was loved and respected by his family and friends, well known for his friendliness and story telling. He enjoyed sports, was a true Titans fan and Houston Astros fan, having passed on a lifelong tradition of World Series Parties with his children. He will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed. He will be laid to rest August 4, 2020.



