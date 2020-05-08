Frances Magee
Frances Viola (Taylor) Magee, 90, of Pasadena, TX went to be with the Lord in Eternity on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020. Frances was born November 13th, 1929 in Brownsville, TX. Her family moved to the greater Houston area at an early age where Frances became a life-long resident of Pasadena. Frances Taylor graduated from Pasadena High School, Class of 1947. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gordon M. Magee, former Exec. Vice President of 1st Pasadena State Bank; her son, Lt. Marlon Bryan Magee; her father & mother, Clarence, Sr and Iva Taylor; and two brothers, Clarence, Jr (Sonny) and Robert Taylor. Frances is survived by her daughter, Sandra Magee Broussard and husband Randy of Houston; and daughter- in-law, Barbara Welch Magee of Virginia. She had five grandchildren, Nathan Magee Womack and wife Cristina; Ashley Womack Cowart and husband Blake; Kyle Bryan Magee and wife Tatiana; Matthew Thomas Magee and wife Mandy; and Carson Daniel Magee. She also had three great-grandchildren, Bailey Diane and Zoe Jane Womack, and Gwendolyne Stacy Magee, along with several nephews and cousins. Frances had a unique passion and divine gift for Christian service for her family and others. She never sought praise or accolades for doing so, but would rather serve in the background of those she loved. She was also known for her quiet nature and sweet disposition but had an overwhelming strength of character. She was a former Rotary Ann, a member of Christian Women's Club, and a member of First Baptist Church Pasadena for over 75 years. There, she raised her family with Christian values, sang in the church choir as a young girl, and worked many years in Vacation Bible School. Services were held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with Joel Redmond officiating.


