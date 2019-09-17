Beloved father and grandfather, George P. Collins, passed away peacefully Saturday September 14, 2019 in Huntsville, TX. He was 89 years old and had battled Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years.

George was the only child of Ruby and Posey Collins, born on September 1,1930 in Brady TX. He attended Brady High School where he graduated as valedictorian. He combined a degree from Baylor University with early entry into Baylor Medical School in Houston. After Medical school, he fulfilled his anesthesia internship at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. He enlisted in the US Air Force, serving his medical residency during the Korean War at Lackland Air Force base and Maxwell Air Force base. Around 1960, he moved to Pasadena, TX where he joined the Pasadena Anesthesiology Group and practiced at Bayshore and Southmore hospitals for over 40 years. He was introduced to Mary Butler, a fourth grade teacher in Houston, and they wed in December of 1961. They made their home in Pasadena where they raised their girls, became faithful members of South Main Baptist Church, and made dear lifelong friends. In 2012, due to his battle with Parkinson's and a fall by Mary, they moved to Huntsville, TX and were lovingly embraced by University Heights Baptist Church. As their health deteriorated, they lived at The Lexington Center, and later at Creekside Retirement Community.

George was a complete man. He came to faith in Jesus as a child and remained deeply committed to that faith throughout his life. He was intellectually gifted in academics, medicine and music. As a pianist and organist, he played at church and at home. While in the Air Force, George became a pilot and continued flying his own private plane for many years. He loved getting away to his ranch in Caldwell, TX where he could ride horses and work with his hands. No matter where he was, his perfectionism knew no bounds. Above all, he was a kind and generous man who donated regularly to his church, to individuals, and to charities and who served as a mentor to local school children and to his family. He loved and served his friends and family well.

George is preceded in death by his beloved Mary and his parents Ruby and Posey Collins of Brady. He leaves behind his family, daughter Elaine Collins Griffin and her husband John Griffin of Greensboro, NC, and daughter Sarah Collins Rogers and her husband Richard Rogers of Huntsville, TX. He was eternally proud of his grandchildren Bryan Griffin, Kelly Griffin, Libby Rogers, Luke Rogers, and Luke's wife, Amanda Rogers. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, September 19 at 1:00 pm at University Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville, TX. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to The Houston Area Parkinson Society or to University Heights Baptist Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com