Gerald Douglas Chrisenberry passed away peacefully on Monday August 24, 2020.
Born on the Ides of March in 1931. He was 89 years old. Jerry was born in Glendale, California and talked about his many adventures in early Los Angeles with his older brother. In his teenage years he worked at many after school jobs until he enlisted in the Air Force. Jerry was stationed at Ellington AFB outside Houston, Texas where he attended flight training school.
It was a fateful night at a local skating rink where he was tripped by a young girl who was destined to become his wife. While remaining in Houston, they raised three boys. He retired from Texaco Oil Company after a career as an accountant. Jerry enjoyed his time spent at Rotary Club of Pasadena and attending the First Christian Church of Pasadena. He volunteered for many years with the Art Park Players of Deer Park, Texas. He loved the work he did with them. He loved all the volunteers and spoke of them often. Susan McBee Mele, the Director of the Art Park Players, was also so beloved by Dad and Mom. They loved her like a daughter. His good friends Ed Brantley and Harry Porter also help him to stay active and busy.
He is proceeded in death by Evelyn Maxine Butler Chrisenberry, his wife of 62 years, his parents Linian, Ernest and older brother Harold Chrisenberry. He is survived by his children Steven Chrisenberry, Bradley Chrisenberry and his wife Janie Baldwin Chrisenberry and Mitchell Chrisenberry. Jerry had three grandchildren - Sarah A. Chrisenberry, Brian D. Chrisenberry and Sandrea L. Chrisenberry Cheek. He has 6 great grandchildren - Canon, Tassin and Rowan Chrisenberry. Aiden, Carrington, and Riley Cheek. And 4 great grand-dogs.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/ptq2e4-help-gerald