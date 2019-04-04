Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Ratto.

Geraldine Ratto passed away on April 2, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born on January 16, 1944 in Houston, Texas to the union of Alvy Franklin George and Jewel Virginia Crabb. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents and her 4 brothers, Billy Ferguson, Mack Ferguson, Jimmy Ferguson, and Jack Ferguson. She is survived by her sister, Inez Grounds; her only daughter, Rhonda O`Nea Flores and her husband Rick Flores; granddaughter, Madyson Williams and her fiance` Joey Peasley; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Grand View Memorial Park, 8501 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505.

Words of comfort and memorial tributes may be shared at navarrefuneralhome.com