Gustavus (Gus) A. Kennedy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 30th, 2020. Gus was born July 19, 1930 to Clovis and Odette Kennedy in Rayne, Louisiana. He graduated from Rayne High School in 1947, served in the US Air Force for 4 years where he was trained as a short-wave communications expert, stationed in Tacoma, Washington, the Caroline Islands, and Seattle, Washington. He attended college at Southwest Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, La.

Gus is survived by his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Verna Navarre; six children - Jim and his wife, Jan, and children, John, Jeff, Justin, and Jill Sellers and her husband Jack and son Benjamin; Gene, son Bryan and his wife Kristin, and children Rylee and Tyler; Robb and son Daniel; Gabriel and son A.J.; Gail and her husband Joe, and children Amanda Jung and Jake Harris; Beth Willis and her husband Larry, and children, Amy, Troy, Michael Crain and wife, Kristina, and daughter Kennedy.

Preceded in death by his parents, older brothers Clovis (Toot) Kennedy, Jr., William (Baby) Kennedy, and one sister, Gay Barnes. He is survived by sisters Geraldine Gueno, Arlene Tyner, and Pat Mayeux.

He began his career as an Instrument Technician in South Louisiana, moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1966 where he worked in chemical plants all around the Pasadena area and various other locations for over 50 years. He dearly loved instrumentation, became a specialist and was known as "The Gus Kennedy" by others in that field.

Gus never met a stranger and his famous line to all the ladies, young and old was "you good-looking young chick." He enjoyed deep sea fishing, gardening, golfing (had a hole in one), bowling (had a 300 game), building metal detectors and ham radio operating. He was also an avid electronics project creator and a member of the American Legion Post 521 Pasadena, Texas.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Memorial Service to be held at Pasadena Funeral Home, Pasadena, Texas, will be postponed to a future date. To be put on a notification list please email [email protected]