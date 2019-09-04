Harvey Arnold Wingate, Jr. 75, passed away August 31, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. Harvey was born on November 11, 1943 in Houston, Texas to parents Harvey A. Wingate, Sr. and Leota (Moody) Wingate. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harvey was an active member of the South Houston American Legion Post 0490 when he was able. He continued to serve others as he volunteered at The Bridge in Pasadena, his numerous donations and involvement with Food Not Bombs, and he especially enjoyed participating for many years in motorcycle toy runs in which he was able to enjoy two of his favorite things- riding motorcycles and helping others. He also enjoyed spending over 6 years being a "Big Brother" to a special needs child who he enjoyed participating in Special Olympics events with. Harvey lived in Pasadena for over 30 years and enjoyed being active in his community. Although he always did things his way, Harvey's generous heart and dedication to helping others was present in everything that was done. He is survived by his sister, Aliene Wingate Adams; brother, Albert Wingate and wife Linda; nephews, Russell (Rusty) Adams, Jeffrey (Jeff) Adams and wife Beth; great nieces and nephews, Jacob Fabian, Blake Adams, Caleta Adams, Bradon Wesche, Jeffrey Adams, Jr., Valerie Vining; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Inurnment services at Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date. To Harvey's friends- If you would like to be notified when Harvey's Memorial Service is scheduled, please send your phone number to [email protected]

