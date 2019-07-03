Helen Adele Foradory Ragsdale passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her husband and family on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at her home in Buda Texas. Helen was born September 2, 1931, to John D. and Maxine Foradory, the fifth of eleven children. She married the love of her life, Willis C. Ragsdale, Jr. on July 22, 1950, in Austin, Tx. They lived in Pasadena, Tx for over 50 years before retiring to Buda, Tx to be near family.

She will be remembered as an outstanding and loving mother, a devoted wife, and the truest of friends. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as much as they loved time with her. She was proud and supportive of all their endeavors. She had many fond memories of living on the farm with her brothers and sisters and she loved them all unreservedly. Helen could light up the room with her infectious laugh and had many great laughs with her bunco and bowling friends.

Helen gave everything of herself and was always there to listen to everyone's problems, be supportive, and give her advice. She was a nurturing soul who accepted everyone as is and who believed she held the family together. As long as she was here, you could count on her thinking or worrying about you. She was famously known for her beautiful flowers, her enormous home-cooked breakfasts, and her love of angels. We know she is one of them now.

She is survived by husband, Willis, and children, Celeste Grisham and husband Will, Dorothy McGinnis, Trey Ragsdale and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Aaron Adams, Anthony McGinnis, Kerbye Ragsdale, Ashley Grisham, Trevor Ragsdale, and three great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Max Foradori, Arnold Foradory, Drue Foradory, and Henry Foradory.

Please join us in celebrating Helen's remarkable life at Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle TX, starting on Friday, July 5th, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm for a time of visitation followed by a rosary service at 7:00. Funeral services will commence on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 also at Harrell Funeral Home at 10:00 am with interment services following immediately at Haynie Chapel Cemetery 16415 Greenwood Dr. in Garfield TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations to or Hospice Austin would be appreciated.

