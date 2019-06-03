Hope Ann Clark passed away on May 16, 2019. The funeral and graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 25 th at Grandview Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy Pasadena, TX. The viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Hope was born to Brian and Susan (Renfro) Clark on May 31, 1993 in Birmingham, AL. Hope brought laughter and happiness through her great sense of humor and teasing of others. She was a Disney movie lover, collector of purses, Special Olympian and beach loving woman. Hope's best time of the year was Halloween, due to her passion for spiders (Pinkie). She attended Focus on the Future in Plano and graduated with a High School Degree. Hope was currently attending My Possibilities Campus Program in Plano, Texas. She was survived by her parents, Brian and Susan Clark; two sisters, Nan and Dee; and Grandparents, Marvin and Susan Clark.

A Celebration of Life for Hope will be on Saturday, June 15 th at Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Rd Frisco, TX. The informal gathering to see Hope's life through pictures will begin at 2:00 pm and the ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. Please come ready to share memories and stories of how Hope touched your life.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Hope's name to AutismSpeaks.org or MyPossibilities.org