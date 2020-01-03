Jackie Lynn Hamaker, 87, of Pasadena, Texas passed away at his home on December 28, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1932 in Leesville, Louisiana and raised nearby in Anacoco, Louisiana. Jackie enlisted in the National Guard in 1949 and was drafted in the Army in 1950, at the age of 17. He was sergeant 1st Class in the United States Army. He was assigned to the 773rd Tank Battalion as Tank Commander. Jackie served his country in the Korean War from 1950 - 1952. He was wounded in battle and discharged with the Purple Heart military decoration. Jackie married Margie Arnold in 1953 and later moved to Houston, Texas with their three sons. Jackie worked for Johnson Controls at Nasa Space Center and later retired from the City of Pasadena, Texas as an inspector. Jackie was an active member of Arise Church in Pasadena and loved his many church friends. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to people wherever he went. In 2018 Jackie was honored to visit all the war memorials in Washington, D.C. by Honor Flight Houston organization. A trip he cherished. He loved to camp and deer hunt. Many years were enjoyed at the deer camp near Georgetown, Texas with his sons and grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his hunting buddy Rudy Faulkner.

Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Dovie and Clark Hamaker and brother Dale Hamaker; and only 12 days ago, his beloved wife of 66 years, Margie Hamaker.

He is survived by his sons Rodney (Barbara), Tom (Lorie), Keith (Melissa); grandchildren Dustin (Lilia), Josh (Alyssa), Cory (Jordan), Shane (Jessica) Hamaker; Kelsie (Sean) Powell and Bianca Hamaker; great grandchildren Brendin and Bryce Hamaker, Julian and Bella Linares, Brayden and Riley Powell, Beckham and Kambrey Hamaker; sisters Barbara Bowles and Judy McCullough; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:30pm to 8:00pm at Pasadena Funeral Chapel, 2203 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena, Texas 77502. The funeral service is Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:00am at Pasadena Funeral Chapel with Pastor James Crum and Pastor Junior Braneff officiating. Internment will be at Self Cemetery in Leesville, Louisiana immediately after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that a donation be made to , Honor Flight Houston, or Self Cemetery, Leesville, Louisiana.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Monte Orahood, his special nurses Joni and Vicki and all of his hospice caregivers. A special thank you to all of his close friends for being there for him in his time of need.