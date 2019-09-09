James Albert Acton, 99, was born in Hillsboro, Hill County, Texas on May 21, 1920 and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He retired from Champion Paper International in 1986 after 35 years. He enjoyed being a member of numerous Masonic organizations. James was ordained as a deacon on June 1, 1947 and was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Pasadena. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Julia Annie Grant Acton; brothers, Carl Grant Acton and Harold Dale Acton; sister, Arlyn Iris Acton Moore. He is survived by his wife of 78 years, Mary Ruth Perkins Acton; daughters, Carolyn Clute of Whitehouse, TX and Jan Wingo of Pasadena, TX; son, James Carl Acton and wife Betti of Pasadena, TX; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM with Funeral Services following at 2PM at First Baptist Church of Pasadena. The interment will be private at Forest Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FBCP-Helping Hands, 7500 Fairmont Pkwy in Pasadena, TX 77505 in memory of James.