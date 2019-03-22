Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Orr.

James Earl Orr Sr. , 67, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, following a brief illness. He leaves behind his husband of five years, Kenneth Grove; his mother, Ann Orr; his sisters, Carol Nancarrow (Don) and Kathy Orr; his brother, Thomas Orr (Brenda); his son, James Earl Orr Jr. (Jennifer); three grandchildren, Natasha Orr, Alexandra Orr and Jase Edwards; and many other family and close friends. His beautiful daughter, Andrea, passed away in 2015.

Jim is the son of Bill and Ann Orr. Jim was born in Hillsboro, Texas, on June 6, 1951; however, his father was serving in Korea during that time and did not meet his son until 10 months later. His father died in 2007; his mother, Ann lives in Sugar Land, Texas.

Jim spent most of his childhood in Pasadena, Texas, where he graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1969. He attended Southwest Texas State University, graduating in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in business. He met his wife, Catherine Lianza , at the university, and they were married in 1974 in San Antonio, Texas.

In his early years, Jim worked in retail and restaurants to make pocket money. He worked in the oil industry for many years before moving into the recreational vehicle rental business, running his own rental agency for many years. Jim was a hard worker and good friend to all. He was kind, thoughtful and very nurturing, often putting others before himself. He loved dogs, the outdoors and gardening.

A memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Express, 5450 Vista Road, Pasadena, Texas at 2 pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend.