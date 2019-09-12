Dr. James P. Hernon James Patrick Hernon, MD-OB/GYN, son of Robert M. and Ethel S. Hernon, was born on July 3, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. He passed away at home in Pasadena, Texas on September 9, 2019. Pat was married to Leticia for 49 years with two sons, Jonathan, Michael, and his late son Judah. He also has a brother Peter, who is married to Elinor and have two daughters, Alison and Linsay. While serving in the military, he developed a keen love for medicine and travel. He met his future wife in Mexico City and in 1972 graduated from the University of Mexico Medical School. He finished one year of residency in Canada and later moved to Texas where he opened a general practice in Beeville. He eventually practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Pasadena community for more than 20 years. Dr. Hernon delivered thousands of children in the Pasadena and Houston areas. He loved spending time with his family, friends and dogs at his kitchen table. The Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home in Pasadena on September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.