I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. (Gal. 2:20)
Janet Lee Hatcher Tickner lived her life in the love and grace of her Lord Jesus Christ. Born November 3, 1926 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jan died August 10, 2020.
In her life and in her death she belonged to God.
Jan married the love of her life, Army Air Force cadet Russell Tickner on September 8, 1945. From that day on they lived and served God together in many ways, touching many lives.
Jan used her gifts and talents throughout her life. She established the first Welcome Wagon service for Conroe, welcoming the new residents to her community. She was a charter member of the Conroe Service League. She was the Society editor for the Conroe Courier for many years, where she always enjoyed finding and reporting on the social events in Conroe. Jan also served on the Conroe Independent School Board for a number of years.
On December 4, 1966 Russell opened the Rustic Farm Smokehouse, a smokehouse and restaurant. A year later Jan opened her arts and craft business, The Loft, in the upstairs part of the restaurant. Jan loved teaching and creating, but most of all loved being with and helping people to find their creative spirit.
In 1986 Jan became the district representative with Congressman Joe Barton. As Jan quoted, "This required discipline of the position and the enduring relationships with staff members, political leaders, and countless new friends added immeasurable enrichment and breadth to my life. "
After leaving that position Jan served and ministered in other Christian organizations, always serving in the knowledge and calling of the one who loved her and gave himself for her. Jan and Russell had opportunities for travel around the world with other Christians, fulfilling their calling to serve. Jan and Russell both served as volunteer chaplains in the Montgomery County jail.
Jan's life has been rich and full. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Conroe where she taught Sunday school and served as a Stephen Minister. In the latter years when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, the fulfillment of Paul's letter to the Galatians became so evident to all who knew her. It was Christ who lived in Jan and Jan never lost her love of music, scripture and prayer. Even in the times when she did not know the people around her, it was always quite evident that she knew the God who loved her. It showed in her smile and in the responses to hearing the music and Word she loved. Jan's life was rich and full and she truly demonstrated what it meant for Christ to live his life in her and for her to live her life in Christ.
The family is grateful to the owners, Robert and Lorena Stone, and staff of Genesis Senior Care and Heart to Heart Hospice who gave Jan such loving care.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her parents, R.V. and Edna Hatcher. She is survived by her children Gary Ticker and wife Peggy, Tom Tickner and wife Susie, Nancy Heintz and husband Pat, Susy McAdams and husband Glen; nine grandchildren; twenty Great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Caring Ministry of First United Methodist Church, Conroe.
A memorial service will be held virtually through Facebook Live on Sunday, August 23rd, starting at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.facebook.com
\CashnerFuneral to view services.