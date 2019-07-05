Jedd Harris Green, MD died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with his family by his side, after a short battle with lung cancer. A memorial will be held on July 10, 2019, at Clearlake United Methodist Church: 10 - 11A Visitation, 11 - 12P Service, 12 - 1:30P Reception, and there will be a 2PM Private ( Family Only ) Graveside Service. Dr. Green was born on March 21, 1934 at John Sealy Hospital, Galveston, Texas. He is predeceased by his parents, Melvin Harris Green & Irabel Dick Green, first wife Helga Foerster Green, son Jeffrey Green, sister Jane Pehnke, brother-in-law Lee Pehnke, and sister-in-law Jennie Torregrossa, CCVI, Incarnate Word. After growing up in Galveston, he earned a degree from Texas A&M (Class of '55), and secured his MD from UTMB-Galveston (Class of '58). He launched a successful Psychiatric practice in Pasadena, Texas and retired in 1995. During his career, he was Chief of Psychiatrics at Pasadena General Hospital & Pasadena Bayshore Hospital, and Medical Staff President. His medical association affiliations were numerous: Harris County Medical Society, Texas Medical, UTMB Alumni, Texas Psychiatric, and Titus Harris. Dr. Green's belief in God the Father, and his love for Texas A&M were core influences during his life. His association memberships included: St. Bernadette Carmeliters Club, Clear Lake United Methodist Church (55+ Better Club), Clear Lake Methodist Choir, St. Claire Catholic Church ( he said he was Catholic on Saturday, and Methodist on Sunday ), Texas A&M 12th Man, Texas A&M Former Students, Texas A&M Band, and Bay Area Aggie Club. Dr. Green is survived by his wife Grace J. Torregrossa Green, his children Cy Harris Green (Connie) and Heidi Henderson (Scott), Susan L. Pedersen (Ed) and Christopher C. Whitaker (Magdalena). His Grandchildren Bernard Pedersen, Josephine Charlton, Jeffrey Henderson, Kathryn Henderson, Caroline Henderson, Noah Whitaker, Adam Whitaker, Jedd Green and three great grandchildren Emmett, Graham and Dane Charlton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Clear Lake United Methodist Church Music Ministry C/O Jeff Weiss @ 16355 El Camino Real Houston, TX 77062 AND/OR Bay Area Aggie Club C/O Walter Bell 2803 Timber Briar Cir Houston, TX 77059.