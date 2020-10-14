1/
Jeremy Lee Young
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy Lee Young, 42, passed away peacefully, September 4, 2020. He was born September 10, 1977 to Faron and Sandra Young in Houston, TX. He is survived by his dad & stepmom Faron & Melissa Young; sister Jenny Young, her husband Joshua; step-sister Lindsay; Step-brother Jeremy, as well as their spouses and many nieces and nephews; his fiancé Karen Atkinson and her son Jerren; as well as many beloved family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Sandra Young; in addition to all his grandparents. Although his celebration of life has already occurred, if you feel inclined to further celebrate his memory please donate to your local animal shelter as he was an avid animal lover.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved