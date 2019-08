Jimmy D. Simmons, age 62, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born on Nov. 30, 1956 in Pasadena, TX to his beloved parents Jones L. and Peggy Simmons.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Monument Baptist Church at 3602 East Blvd., Deer Park, TX.