Joaquin "Jake" Guerrero passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 78. Jake was born on May 20, 1941 in Mission, Texas. Jake was the 10th of 11 children from Othon Guerrero and Manuela Guerrero. Jake is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Arlene Frances Chemin Guerrero; son Mark Guerrero, wife Deniese Guerrero, grand children Karissa Guerrero, Shane Howard, Shaun Howard and great-grandson Kayde Howard; son Michael Guerrero, wife Jennifer Guerrero, granddaughters Grace and Sophie Guerrero; son Matthew Guerrero, wife Jean Guerrero and grandson Makana Guerrero and many, many extended family members. Jake was a first degree Knights of Columbus member for 12 years. Anyone that knew Jake, knew his love for his family and friends, his joy of having a great time and his eagerness to live life to the fullest playing golf, riding his Harley Davidson and taking care of his loving wife, Arlene.