Jody Robinson

Service Information
South Main Baptist Church
4100 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Jody M. Robinson, 70, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Pearland, TX. Survivors: Brother and sister-in-law Johnny and Marie; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Terry, daughter and son-in-law Ellen and Mark, and son Daryl; grandchildren, Terry and Brandi, Chance and Bianca, Loren, Bailey, and Seth; great grandchildren, Myleigh, Alijah, Ford, Aiden, Rory, and Beckett. A graduate of South Houston High School in Pasadena, TX, Jody spent the majority of her life in Pasadena and was extremely dedicated to her family. She had many life-long friends, and was an avid collector of all things chicken-related and loved the color red.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on May 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of South Main Baptist Church (4100 Main St., Houston, TX 77002).


Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Apr. 27 to May 10, 2019
