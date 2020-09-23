1/
Joe Ella Bright
1943 - 2020
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Joe Ella Bright, loving wife for more than 50 years to Jerry Wayne Bright, passed away at the age of 76. Joe Ella was born in Baltimore, MD on December 24, 1943. She and Jerry together raised two daughters - Angela Smith and Amanda Brownson. She leaves five grandchildren: Jacob, Reid, Regan and Camarin Smith and Sarah Brownson. She also left behind her sister, Martina Rapp, and an uncle, Fred Barnabei.

Joe Ella graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore and then received her bachelors in business administration from the University of Houston at Clear Lake. She worked for roughly two decades at Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority as a computer programmer/analyst before retiring.

Joe Ella spent much of her time volunteering - she believed in giving back to her community. Whether as a PTA volunteer, room mom, Sunday school teacher, girl scout troop leader, meals on wheels driver, Family Outreach volunteer or Faithful Friends volunteer, most of her "free" time was spent helping others.

She loved her family fiercely. Her strength, wisdom and compassion will be missed terribly by those she leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation to one of her favorite causes may want to consider the Houston SPCA (www.houstonspca.org) or Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org).

Crowder Funeral Home

111 E. Medical Center Blvd

Webster, TX 77598

281-280-9000

Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
