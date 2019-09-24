A memorial service celebrating the life of John Olice Baker, Jr., 76, of Groveton was held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Crockett, Texas.

John was born July 10, 1943, in Freeport, Texas to John Olice Baker, Sr. and Dorothy Carlene (Fann) Baker. He passed at his home in Nogalus Prairie, Texas Thursday, September 5, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

John graduated from the University of Texas in 1965. He was an avid Longhorn football fan and enjoyed watching his team on Saturdays, especially when they would win.

He married his high school sweetheart Martha "Marcie" (Hargis) Baker in 1966. He spent the next 53 years loving his sweetheart.

John spent 30 years as a successful manager of Luby's Cafeteria at Baybrook Mall serving tens of thousands of people the best food in the Bay Area. John was lovingly called "The Legend" by many of those he trained. In 1999, John retired from Luby's to their ranch in the Davy Crockett National Forest. He continued to cook for his family and friends. He made the best Chicken & Dumplings in Texas or for that matter maybe the world.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Hargis Baker; son, John Olice Baker III, his wife Kellye; daughter, Shannon Baker Small, her husband, Philip and their children Janzen and Stratford Small; sister, Elizabeth, her husband, Jerry Shellenhamer; and numerous other relatives that he loved dearly.

Memorial contributions may be made to UT Southwestern Cancer Research Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, Texas 75391-0888, Prairie View Methodist Church, 4910 Elmer Smith Road, Nogalus Prairie, Texas 75847, or the .

Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.