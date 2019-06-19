John Newton Barnhart, 90, of Pasadena passed away June 18, 2019. He was born September 17, 1928 in Batson, Texas to Lillie Inez and Newton C. Barnhart.

Newton was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Boyd Barnhart, his wife, Mary Evelyn "Ebb" Barnhart, brother J.B. Jordan, and sisters Dorothy Janak, Dixie Burke, and Alice Desormeaux.

He is survived by his daughter Becky Croft and son in-law Dana. His grandson Chase Croft and wife Courtney. His granddaughter Cortney Swan and husband David and his great grandsons Caden and Jason Swan.

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Newton was so witty and knowledgeable. Anytime someone needed to fix something they always called him. He had three favorites. He loved his family so much and worried about them until the end. Secondly he loved going to the lake (Dam B) and didn't understand why anyone would want to vacation anywhere else. Lastly he loved football, in particular the Houston Texans and absolutely not the Cowboys.

Newton was in the U.S. Army from November 16, 1952 to September 26, 1956 serving as a corporal during the Korean War. He was employed by Champion Paper for 38 years and was a member of Sunset United Methodist Church for 65 years.

The funeral service was held Monday, June 24, at Sunset United Methodist Church in Pasadena, burial followed at Anahuac Cemetery.