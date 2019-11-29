Joseph Richard Irby, Jr., born April 2, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas, passed away November 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Joe served his country for 22 years in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful, dedicated member of The Church Triumphant since 1972. Joe enjoyed many jobs there serving his pastor and the Lord.

Joe is survived by his sister Winifred Davis of Austin, children Sandra Brumley of Pasadena, Nancy Coll of Houston, Steve Wall of Houston, son-in-law Jimmie Gibson and wife Debra; grandchildren Marlissa Springer and husband Jon, Emily Cumbie and husband Edward, Jimbo Brumley and wife Rhianna, Josh Brumley and wife Kayla, Zach Coll and wife Selena; great-grandchildren William and Rachel Springer, Rylee and Jaxon Cumbie, Beau, Bella, Austin and Colson Brumley, Maddison, Sophia, and Presley Brumley, plus numerous nephews and nieces.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Winifred Irby, his wife Lucille Irby, daughter Rachel Gibson, and brothers Jim Irby and Jerry Irby.

A celebration of Joe's life was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Niday - Fairmont Funeral Home, with burial at Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .