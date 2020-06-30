Judith Ann Lewis, age 74, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020. A member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church, she and her husband, G. Gordon Lewis, have lived in LaPorte for the past 20 years. Judith has three children, Dr. Jennifer Lewis Preucil, Stephanie Lewis Minert, and Douglas Lewis. Judith has four grandchildren; William and Josephine Preucil, Jessica Minert, and Jillian Lewis.

Judith received her B.S. from Temple University. She was a dedicated elementary school educator who taught in the Sheldon Public Schools, Channelview Public Schools, and Philadelphia Public Schools. She has been married to Gordon Lewis for 52 years. Judith's great joy in life came from sharing time with her family and her dearest friends.