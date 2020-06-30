Judith A. "Judy" Lewis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Ann Lewis, age 74, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday June 24, 2020. A member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church, she and her husband, G. Gordon Lewis, have lived in LaPorte for the past 20 years. Judith has three children, Dr. Jennifer Lewis Preucil, Stephanie Lewis Minert, and Douglas Lewis. Judith has four grandchildren; William and Josephine Preucil, Jessica Minert, and Jillian Lewis.

Judith received her B.S. from Temple University. She was a dedicated elementary school educator who taught in the Sheldon Public Schools, Channelview Public Schools, and Philadelphia Public Schools. She has been married to Gordon Lewis for 52 years. Judith's great joy in life came from sharing time with her family and her dearest friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Jun. 30 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved