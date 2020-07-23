Karen Stiles

Karen Chipman Stiles, 82, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away July 21, 2020 after a short battle against pancreatic cancer. She was born November 4, 1937 in Windsor, MO, to Walter Berry Chipman and Celia Frances (Smith) Chipman. She was a graduate of Windsor High School.

Karen was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, David on July 1, 1956. After 3 years of marriage, they moved to Texas which became their home for the next 60 years. She was a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who always put God first. Her family was her world. Her unconditional love was present in her everyday life, as she supported us in all that we did. She taught us to forgive each other as God forgives us. Although she never worked outside the home, she was far from lazy. She kept the house spotless and very well decorated, she cleaned the cars, mowed the grass, and she helped our Dad with his rental properties. She was the mom that us children could always count on to be there for us in all situations. From entertaining us, preparing meals for us and friends, running us all over town, taking us on vacations, supporting us at all of our events, loving us unconditionally, and making sure we were in church every week, she did all of these things with love in her heart. She loved our Dad and spoiled him rotten, but he spoiled her also. They shared a love for each other that we all wish to emulate. She was an amazing friend to so many. She had friends in many states, and she made it a priority to stay in touch with them.

For over 50 years, she was a member of the Mu Alpha Sorority in Pasadena, TX. She was a former member of Memorial Baptist Church in Pasadena and a current member of First Baptist Church, Pasadena for over 40 years. She was blessed by the many friendships that she made throughout her life.

She loved her children and grandchildren whole heartedly and was active throughout their lives and was always supportive of their activities and sports. Her favorite thing to do was to invite the whole family over along with girlfriends and boyfriends of the grandchildren to eat, play games, and talk. She enjoyed holidays and making traditions that us children will keep going for our children. She was her grandkids biggest fan and she was always so giving to each of them. She did not miss a game or event for any of her grandkids and everyone knew her as Memaw.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Donald Stiles, her parents Walter Berry Chipman and Celia Smith Chipman, her sister Janet Lou Whitlow, and her grandson Brent Daniel Stiles.

Karen is survived by her sons Kurt Stiles; Kent Stiles and wife Derhonda; daughter Kayla Brock and husband Dennis; grandchildren Kristen Smith and husband Max, Kelly Stiles, Kendra Stiles, Kory Stiles, Chance Cauthen, Kaylee Cauthen, Cameron Cauthen, Brandon Brock and wife Emily, and Ryan Brock and wife Brooke; great grandchildren London Smith, Violet Smith, and Addison Brock; nephews Chip Whitlow and Paul Whitlow; cousins Cheryl Chipman Vaughn, Jeanie Chipman Gay, John Roy Chipman, Mary Odneal, Ann Eubanks, Katie Anderson, Kevin Stiles, Phillip Stiles, Jim Stiles, and John Stiles.

The celebration of life was held July 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church Pasadena, with burial at Forest Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 7500 Fairmont Pkwy., Pasadena, TX 77505.