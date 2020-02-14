Kevin Earl Phillips left this world on January 23, 2020 with family nearby.He worked as a journeyman electrician for many years and worked on many popular restaurants in the Houston area. He also donated his time and expertise to planning a Spanish mission in the Tyler area.

He was a big jokester and liked to kid people and tell stories. He was kindhearted, especially with children and animals. Kevin will be missed by all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Earl Phillips, grandparents & his son, Mason Patrick Phillips. He preceded his Mother, Laura "Gail" by one week. He is survived by his daughter Kelsey P. Freeland,& son Christian Sanchez, 2 grandchildren, sisters Leah P. Vogt &Karen P. Conner & their husbands, 7 nieces &nephews, 8 great nieces & nephews and his beloved dogs, Red & Buddy.