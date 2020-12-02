age 82, passed away on November 18, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Houston, Texas. She grew up in Tomball, Texas on a Dairy Farm and graduated from Tomball High School. She has lived in Magnolia, Texas for 55 years and had been very active in the community. She volunteered for many organizations over the years, including PTA, Girl Scouts, 4-H Club, Little League Baseball, Society of Samaritans, Friends of the Library, Red Hat Ladies, Youth Dances, and so many things to do with Country Music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon E. Jones; her son, Ronnie Ray Jones; her father, Willie Laviolette; her mother, Dorothy Joy Clothier Laviolette; and her sister, Gwen Laviolette Bonds. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kay Jones Moreland and husband, Larry Moreland; daughter, Linda Joy Jones Hayes and husband, Steve Hayes; daughter-in-law, Sharon Green Jones; grandchildren, Chad Moreland, Jarod Moreland, Bryan Moreland, Christopher Jones, Megan Bennett, Kayla Jones, Timothy Jones, Daniel Jones, Maura Walker, James Mickel, Misty McClanahan, Kristy Hill, April Jones, Randil Jeffreys, Stephanie Franklin, and Scott Hayes; and 34 great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held for immediate family on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Fields Store Cemetery, 26008 Schneider Road, Waller, Texas. For those desiring, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. An online memorial has been created by the family for all to share. https://lindajhayes.wixsite.com/memorialljones