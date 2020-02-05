Laura "Gail" Phillips

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura "Gail" Phillips.
Service Information
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX
77598
(281)-332-3111
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Laura "Gail" Pool Phillips, 85, left this world on Jan. 30, 2020 with family near. She was the daughter of C.G. Pool and Christine Mann Pool of South Houston.

She worked many years with her father at his real esate business. She served on the Chamber of Commerce Board & was President for one term.

She was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend. She had a good wit & spoke her mind. She always listened to problems & gave good advice.

Gail will be missed by all.

She is proceded in death by her parents, brothers, son Kevin Earl Phillips & his son, Mason Patrick Phillips.

She is survived by her daughters Leah Phillips Vogt & Karen Phillips Conner, their husbands, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Sara Pool Hudson & her her beloved dogs Buddy & Red.


logo
Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Webster, TX   (281) 332-3111
funeral home direction icon