Laura "Gail" Pool Phillips, 85, left this world on Jan. 30, 2020 with family near. She was the daughter of C.G. Pool and Christine Mann Pool of South Houston.

She worked many years with her father at his real esate business. She served on the Chamber of Commerce Board & was President for one term.

She was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend. She had a good wit & spoke her mind. She always listened to problems & gave good advice.

Gail will be missed by all.

She is proceded in death by her parents, brothers, son Kevin Earl Phillips & his son, Mason Patrick Phillips.

She is survived by her daughters Leah Phillips Vogt & Karen Phillips Conner, their husbands, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Sara Pool Hudson & her her beloved dogs Buddy & Red.