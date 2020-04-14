Letha Moon Adams, 84, passed away on April 10, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1935 in Longview, Texas to Thomas Luther Moon and Stella Letha (Nettles) Moon. Mrs. Adams loved teaching and counseling for 28 years for Pasadena ISD and Round Rock ISD. In addition to her parents, Letha is preceded in death by her siblings, Billy Moon and Julia Heinicken. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Warren D. Adams, Jr.; children, Bethann Adams, Warren D. Adams III "David" and wife, Lori, and Mark Adams; grandchildren, Megan Daniels, Warren D. Adams IV "Adam", Dillon Adams and Zachary Adams; great granddaughter, Lilly Phelps; along with extended family and friends. Private graveside services were held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 27, 2020