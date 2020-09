Lillian Melvin Dickerman died peacefully September 8, 2020 with her family at her side. Born in Florence, South Carolina, she was a long-time resident of Pasadena, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on September 17 at the Crowder Funeral Home located at 111 East Medical Center Blvd., Webster Texas 77598, with her burial to be held at the Houston VA Memorial Cemetery later that day. Details are available at www.crowderfuneralhome.com