Linda Lee Eledge went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1946 in Otto, Texas to Durwood and Mary Vaughan. Linda was employed by Carpet Source for 22 years where she met and made many friends.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother Durwood Jr.; and sister Dianne. Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 44 years Rusty; sister Gloria McKelroy; brother-in-law Randy Eledge; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Church family.



A Celebration of life for Linda will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, 1801 E. White Oak Terrace, Conroe, Texas 77304 with Pastor John Walker officiating.



