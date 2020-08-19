1/
Lottie Selby Palazzo
1924 - 2020
Lottie went home to be with the Lord after 95 3/4 wonderful years. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Lottie Cox Selby Gross and Rodney Dale Selby. She married Angelo Joseph (Pete) Palazzo in 1944 and raised four children.

She was preceded in death by Pete and two sons, Denny and Rick Palazzo.

She leaves behind one daughter, Melanie Schilling and husband Dave of Friendswood, TX, one son, Kevin Palazzo and wife Suzanne of Slidell, LA, four additional daughters-in-law, many grandchildren, many more great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Lottie was a lifelong active member of the Methodist Church. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held at Friendswood United Methodist Church, 110 N Friendswood Drive in Friendswood on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Live stream of the service will be on Friendswood United Methodist Church's Facebook page and donations to be made to Friendswood UMC or Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Friendswood United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
