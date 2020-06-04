Madge Crumpler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Madge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Madge Wilson Crumpler, 69, Pasadena, TX, passed away June 2, 2020. She was born in Lufkin, TX on October 19, 1950 to William and Eleanor Wilson. She was married to Chuck Crumpler for 48 years. Madge had a career as a teacher for Pasadena ISD and Humble ISD. She had a passion for gardening, Starbucks, attending all activities for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eleanor Wilson.

Madge is survived her husband Chuck Crumpler; son Doug Crumpler and his wife Kelley and their sons Jack and Ben; daughter Kim Hart and her husband Tyson and their children Taylor and Grady; sister Marsha Bailey and her husband Alan; brother Mark Wilson and his wife Peggy; along with many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Forest Park East Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Jun. 4 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved