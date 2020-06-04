Madge Wilson Crumpler, 69, Pasadena, TX, passed away June 2, 2020. She was born in Lufkin, TX on October 19, 1950 to William and Eleanor Wilson. She was married to Chuck Crumpler for 48 years. Madge had a career as a teacher for Pasadena ISD and Humble ISD. She had a passion for gardening, Starbucks, attending all activities for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eleanor Wilson.

Madge is survived her husband Chuck Crumpler; son Doug Crumpler and his wife Kelley and their sons Jack and Ben; daughter Kim Hart and her husband Tyson and their children Taylor and Grady; sister Marsha Bailey and her husband Alan; brother Mark Wilson and his wife Peggy; along with many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Forest Park East Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m.