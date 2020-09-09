1/
Marilena "Pat" Chappelle
1929 - 2020
Marilena "Pat" Chappelle entered eternal rest on August 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Winters TX, on December 11, 1929 to Herman August and Katharine Marie (Ernst) Spill; she now reunites with her parents; husband of 52 years, James Chappelle; siblings, Herman August Spill and Mildred Kuykendall; and daughter Sandra Bartlett.

Marilena grew up on a farm with 6 sisters where all participated in taking care of cows, chickens, fields, sewing and cooking which made for a close family. She began sewing at a young age and later, made her daughters clothing and from the scraps began making quilts. She was active in her church and was part of the quilting group there. Besides sewing, Marilena loved to read and bake. Her apple pie was awesome! Everyone enjoyed her company and she will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind her children, Roger (Eileene) Chappelle and Peggy (Carlos) Ayala; grandchildren: Stephanie, Jeffrey, Christopher, Amy; great-grandchildren: Everett, Elliott, Emma, Taylin; siblings: Enid Anderson, Joyce Gosh, Sylvia Frisch, Virginia Flathmann, Ruth Ann Wallace (Rudy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30am in Grand View Memorial Park 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena TX.

Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
2814796076
