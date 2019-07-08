Marisela Diaz peacefully went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 in South Houston, Tx at the age of 43. She was born on June 30, 1976 to the parents of Jesus and Cecilia C Diaz of South Houston, Tx. She is preceded in death by her father Jesus Diaz and grandmother Olivia Castillo. She is survived by her three daughters Josie Capetillo, Jennifer Torres, and Cecilia Diaz. Son-in-laws Luis Capetillo and Ivan Cruz. Eight grandchildren: Marisela Capetillo, Luis Capetillo Jr. ,Marilynn R. Torres, Melody R. Torres, Mariah Rose T. Reyes, Tony Torres, Jaden Alexander Cruz. Melanie Aaliyah Cruz. Six siblings: Julian Gonzales, Jesus Diaz, Cecilia Diaz, Jose Diaz, Maria Monreal and Leticia Diaz. Sister-in-laws: Minerva M. Gonzales, Reyna Diaz, Candace Rodriguez. Brother-in-laws: Gerardo Rosas, James Monreal, and Joseph Pleasant. Nieces: Jordan M. Gonzales, Joselyn Diaz, Amy Diaz, Gina Diaz, Gabriela Rosas, Miriya Rosas, Camille Diaz, Angelina Theis, Ariel Monreal, Nephews: Julian D Gonzales, Nathan Diaz, Jonathan Theis and great nephew Andrew Santos. Marisela has left us soon, but she will never be forgotten and we will see her again one day in heaven. Pallbearers : Julian Gonzales, Jesus Diaz, Jose Diaz, Gerardo Rosas, Joseph Pleasant, Luis Capetillo. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at East Haven Funeral Home 716 College Ave., South Houston, TX 77587 from 4 PM to 8 PM and Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of South Houston 315 Georgia St., South Houston, TX 77587 at 9:30 AM with funeral services starting at 10:30 AM, followed by burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Almeda Genoa Rd. Houston, TX.