Martha Virginia Hunt Fitz, 92, of Galveston, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at The Meridian. Virginia was born July 11, 1926, in Marshall, TX, the only child of Mildred and Bob Hunt. She was a child of Ireland by bloodline and of Scotland by family heritage. She spent her early years in Biloxi, Mississippi, with her mother and father. Once the Great Depression hit they moved back to Marshall and remained there. Virginia grew up a tomboy and loved it, playing ball and climbing trees with her cousins.

Upon high school graduation, Virginia went to North Texas State Teachers College, where she was honored to be acknowledged as a "Who's Who at North Texas State" for her performance. She was awarded a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a first-grade teaching star was born. Virginia began her teaching career in Edinburg, TX in 1946 and then taught in the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district, Pasadena ISD, HISD, and completed her career at Deer Park ISD in 1962. One of Mrs. Fitz's first-grade students so graciously told the family "If you were fortunate enough to have Mrs. Fitz as a first-grade teacher, you were a blessed person indeed." Virginia met the love of her life, John Hershel Fitz, while she was teaching in the Pharr-San Juan Alamo district, and they were married in 1953. This union produced 4 children- Ann, Jane, Johnny and Jim. After the birth of her last child she and John decided jointly that it would best for her to become a stay-at-home mom. Her family rejoiced at the news! Her teaching role transferred to instructing her family in Christian living, training them in life skills of hard work, honesty, and good citizenship - and of course, camping (which she loved!). She instilled in her family a love of nature and a reverence for the outdoors, from butterflies in her backyard to moose in Yellowstone.

As her children married and left the nest, Virginia and her husband, John, took to the road in their RV, traveling to the Smoky Mountains, Blue Ridge Parkway, and up to Maine. Other adventures included a trip to Washington State, B.C. Alberta and Saskatchewan, re-entering the US in North Dakota. These were trips they fondly reminisced over the rest of their lives.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Mildred Hunt; her husband, John Fitz; and her daughter, Ann Fitz Gonzales. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Swanson and her husband, Tom; son, Johnny; and son, Jim and his wife, Mary; grandchildren: Annalisa Blevins and Doyle Fitz; and great grandchildren Cooper and Logan Blevins and Rory Fitz.

Virginia's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, Friday, March 8, at First Presbyterian Church. Graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, at Sardis Cemetery in Jewett, TX.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff at The Meridian 2nd floor for the tremendous and personalized care they provided for Virginia for the past 2 years. She was especially fond of her nurses Jennifer, Brianna and Karen and CNA's Danna, Tonya, Jennifer and the rest of the caring staff who so diligently attended to her needs. Your kindness is overwhelming and the family is eternally grateful. Another heartfelt thank you goes out to Heart to Heart hospice, who gently and compassionately cared for Virginia the past few months of her life.

