Mary M. Hebert, age 90 years, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. Mary was born on August 16, 1929 in Kaplan, Louisiana, to her parents Elias and Angela LeMaire Mire. Mary married Phillip Hebert in 1947 in Kaplan, Louisiana. The Hebert's moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1953, where Mary worked as a homemaker and later for St. Pius V Catholic School. Mary dedicated her time to family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children: son and daughter-in-law Roxy and Suzanne Hebert of Pasadena, Texas; daughter Phyllis Hebert McSpadden of Pasadena, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Susanne Hebert of Huffman, Texas; five grandchildren, Heather McSpadden Hatfield and James, Cory McSpadden and Lucy, Jeffrey Hebert and Waneta, Jennifer Hebert, and Corbin Hebert; and three great grandchildren, Riley Hatfield, Carter Hatfield, and Aria McSpadden.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Phillip Hebert; her parents Elias and Angela Mire; her brothers Wilfred, Sydney, and Paul Mire; her sisters Lois Menard, Shun Benoit, and Bea Mire.