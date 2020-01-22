Mary Cowan Mosher, 74, of Pasadena, Texas passed away January 21, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 13, 1945 to James and Madeline Illin. She was married to John Mosher for 30 years.

Mary had a career in medical records as a coder for HCA. She loved the beach and music.

She was preceded in death by her mother Madeline Illin, father James Illin, brother Michael Illin, and sister Stella Illin.

Left to cherish Mary's memory are her husband John Mosher, daughter Lisa Howerton, son-in-law Walter Howerton, daughter Wendy Misiora, and son-in-law Michael Misiora.

The family will host a private Celebration of Life.