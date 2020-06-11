Mary Majumdar, age 62, passed away on June 7, 2020. Mary loved children and used her talents to help children learn and grow. She obtained an Education degree from Louisiana State University and was an elementary teacher for a number of years. Mary continued learning throughout her life and returned to school for an Early Childhood Education Masters, a Montessori Certification, and then a Library Science Masters. In 2013, she obtained an additional degree and became a licensed professional counselor. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsie and James O'Neal. She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren: Heather and James Kerneckel and their children Jack and Bella; Jane and Isidro Estrada and their children Alex and Victoria. She is also survived by her beloved husband Shyamal Majumdar and seven siblings.