I remember when Dotsie, Gail and Max came up to Utah to spend a few days with me. Max should have earned some of his heavenly rewards putting up with the three of us on that occasion and many others. He was a great man and a loving friend and will be missed by all who crossed his path. Love and prayers to Gail, Greg, Stephanie and all the many family members who were blessed having Max in their lives. Rest in peace dear friend. Madalyn Minton

Madalyn (Smith) Minton

Friend