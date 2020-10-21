1/
Michael B. Moutz
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Moutz passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 76, with his wife and children by his bedside. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on October 13, 1944, to Willis Moutz & Madora Michelle Moutz. He graduated from Ocala High School, Ocala, Florida. He was an avid water skier; he and his siblings were local models that were in many magazine ads featuring several different products. He also did underwater photography for movies made at Silver Springs, Florida. He was one of the photographers who walked with a group of scouts 153 miles in 13 days from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico.

Mike graduated from Central Florida Junior College, moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to begin his career in the chemical industry. Transferred to Clear Lake in 1984 to continue his career as a process control engineer until his retirement. He had an article published in the Infosystems Magazine in 1978 and one published in Instrumentation & Control Systems Magazine in 1995.

Mike was devoted to his family and spent many hours with his children participating in baseball, soccer, swimming, and scouts.

Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bobbie Moutz; daughter, Nicole Garcia and spouse, Scott; son, Michael Jr. and spouse, Debbie, and Nathan and spouse, Sarah. Grandchildren are Anthony Moutz, Eli Garcia, Logan Garcia, Evan Garcia, Tyler Moutz, Cooper Moutz, and Charlotte Moutz; a grandchild is due in March and a great grandchild is due in January; sister, Martha Bryant and spouse, David, and brother, Donnie Moutz and spouse, Gail.

After retirement Mike became a wine enthusiast and served on the wine committee at Bay Oaks Country Club, as well he and Bobbie traveled extensively.

Donations may be made in Mike's honor to the Gloria Dei endowment fund, 18220 Upper Bay Rd, Houston, TX 77058.

Crowder Funeral Home

111 E. Medical Center Blvd

Webster, TX 77598

281-280-9000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved