Michael (Mickey) David Byrne, age 79, of Salt Lake City, UT passed away on July 13, 2019. A long-time resident of South Houston, TX where he was employed by the Golden Triangle Lumber Company and the City of So. Houston. Michael was member of Faith Unity Methodist Church in So. Houston.

He is survived by his brother Jerome P Byrne of Salt Lake City, UT, his sister Christelle Marie Nordmeyer of Ashville, NC and his daughter Anne Marie Martin of Wynnewood, OK. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a future date. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.